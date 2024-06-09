ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 6.5 %

RNW stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $4,814,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,155,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 133,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.