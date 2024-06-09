Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.10. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 176,973 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 193.94%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

About Research Frontiers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers Incorporated in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 72,615 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.22% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

