RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RH by 22.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RH by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in RH by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $268.51 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

