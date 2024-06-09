Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,313.23

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $4,313.23 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,343.97 or 0.99964520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00096626 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00177606 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,117.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

