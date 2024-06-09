Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Trading Down 13.5%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. 67,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 50,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

