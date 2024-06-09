Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,478 shares of company stock worth $1,417,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 105,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

