Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rollins by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,285. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.8 %

ROL opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

