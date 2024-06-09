Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 67.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. Ross Stores has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.