Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HY. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of HY stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

