Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.5 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

