Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.38% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $293.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

