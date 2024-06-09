Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 31,840 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,684 shares of company stock worth $13,472,954. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

