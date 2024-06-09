Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of BRW opened at $7.25 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

