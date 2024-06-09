Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of BRW opened at $7.25 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
