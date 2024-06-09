Sabine Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.538 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

SBR opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.92% and a net margin of 96.22%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

