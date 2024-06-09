Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAFE

Safehold Price Performance

SAFE stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 69.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.