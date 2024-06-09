Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $216.31 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Saga token can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00003297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saga has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a market cap of $216.31 million and approximately $34.47 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,012,561,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,584,921 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,012,510,717 with 94,566,412 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.26368626 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $38,770,706.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

