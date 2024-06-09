Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,296,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $315,378.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,763,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Samsara by 20.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.