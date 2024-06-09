Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.25 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.91.

Samsara Stock Down 12.3 %

Samsara stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,296,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

