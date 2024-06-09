Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-$1.213 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Down 12.3 %

IOT stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,729,455. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.