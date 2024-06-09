Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Director Ian Barrowman Smith Buys 550,000 Shares of Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Ian Barrowman Smith bought 550,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.
Sanatana Resources Stock Performance
CVE STA opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
Sanatana Resources Company Profile
