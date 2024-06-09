Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Director Ian Barrowman Smith Buys 550,000 Shares of Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Ian Barrowman Smith bought 550,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

CVE STA opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

