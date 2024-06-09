Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $382.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $376.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.