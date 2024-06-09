SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.25.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
