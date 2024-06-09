SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.54% of SB Financial Group worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

