Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 12,809 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of The Cigna Group worth $47,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

CI opened at $338.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

