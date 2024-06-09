Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lessened by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 760,762 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,828,000. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,490,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.07.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.