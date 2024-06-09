Seele-N Trading 896.7% Higher Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 955.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $11.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 896.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,343.97 or 0.99964520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00096626 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021624 USD and is up 955.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

