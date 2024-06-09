Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.32. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 72,186 shares.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$123.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

