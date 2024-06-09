Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $29,377.35 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $72.87 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $73.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

