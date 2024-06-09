SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $602,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,685 shares of company stock worth $6,659,529. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $84.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

