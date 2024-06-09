Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:SDHC opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth $565,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $9,652,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,321,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

