SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $116,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $388.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

