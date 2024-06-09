Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Up 25.3%

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) rose 25.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 6,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 57,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Up 25.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.