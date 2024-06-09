Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $90.33 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

