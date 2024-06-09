Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research firms recently commented on SPRB. Leerink Partnrs cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,968,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $289,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Further Reading

