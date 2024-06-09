Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 4,075 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,591 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,490 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

