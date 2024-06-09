Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.92 and a 200 day moving average of $219.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

