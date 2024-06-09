Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.32. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.