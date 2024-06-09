Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 78.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 637.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $264.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

