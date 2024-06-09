Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 433.4% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

