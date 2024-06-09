Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

