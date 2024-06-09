Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in First Horizon by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

