Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.38 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

