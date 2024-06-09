Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $128,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,169,000 after buying an additional 113,642 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,506,000 after buying an additional 101,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 425,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,567,000 after buying an additional 95,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.49. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

