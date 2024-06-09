Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.48 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

