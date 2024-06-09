Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,633,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.