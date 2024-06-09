Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 957 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

