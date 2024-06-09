Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 622.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after acquiring an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Halliburton by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

