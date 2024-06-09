Stephens Inc. AR Sells 250 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

