Stephens Inc. AR Sells 621 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QJUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 975.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period.

Shares of QJUN stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

