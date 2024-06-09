Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 55.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STER opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.95 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

