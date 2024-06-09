Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 623.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

